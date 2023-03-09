Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avnet worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

