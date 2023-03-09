Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 11,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 37,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

