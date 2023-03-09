AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,459.57 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,457.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,376.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

