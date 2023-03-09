Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $61,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $221.84. 430,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

