Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 35,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 667,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.