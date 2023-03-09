Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Trading Up 26.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts.

