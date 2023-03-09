Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.18

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.18 and traded as high as C$10.19. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 31,030 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aura Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,236,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,241,619. Company insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

