AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.95

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 33614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

AudioCodes Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AudioCodes by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

