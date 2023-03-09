Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

