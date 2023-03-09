Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

