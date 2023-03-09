AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £116.81 ($140.47).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($162.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at £109.20 ($131.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market cap of £169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,177.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,052 ($108.85) and a 52-week high of £128.28 ($154.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £107.99.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,579.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

