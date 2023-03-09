Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.97 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Asana Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Institutional Trading of Asana

About Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

