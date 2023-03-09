Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 52.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,376,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Asana by 48.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

