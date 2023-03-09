Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 52.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Asana Stock Up 18.9 %
NYSE:ASAN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,376,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $47.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.