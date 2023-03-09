Artur Bergman Sells 32,388 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,608,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,383,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.

Shares of FSLY opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

