Artur Bergman Sells 32,388 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,608,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,383,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.
Fastly Price Performance
Shares of FSLY opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
