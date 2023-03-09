Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Shares Up 83.3%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) shares shot up 83.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
