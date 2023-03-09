Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,571,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 946,625 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,274,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 474,105 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

