Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,571,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 946,625 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
