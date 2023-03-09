Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.46 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $20,586.33 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006483 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004425 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,534,094 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.