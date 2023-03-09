Ark (ARK) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006340 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,518,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.