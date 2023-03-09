Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Ark has a total market cap of $52.90 million and $2.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,527,924 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

