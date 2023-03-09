argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $346.33 and last traded at $346.33. 186,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 232,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

