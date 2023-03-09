Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,131 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 126% compared to the average volume of 4,923 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.