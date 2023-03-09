Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 435884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

