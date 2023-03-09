Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

ARCT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

