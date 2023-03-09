Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
ARCT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.