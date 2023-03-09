Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Cap of $12.61 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.61 million and $184,301.27 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00430891 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,133.04 or 0.29125397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

