Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 388,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 624,437 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.