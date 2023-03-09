Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Up 2.2%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

