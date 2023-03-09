Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$145.00.

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$150.00 to C$151.00.

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$161.00 to C$152.00.

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$153.00 to C$151.00.

3/2/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$153.00 to C$151.00.

2/27/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

2/22/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$147.00.

2/17/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00.

2/17/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

RY opened at C$137.06 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$144.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

