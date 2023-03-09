Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,193.67

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.11).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.20) to GBX 1,048 ($12.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($9.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 976 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,370.50 ($16.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,004.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 913.57.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,513.51%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.