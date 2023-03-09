Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $43.80

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,385. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

