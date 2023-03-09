Analysts Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) PT at $64.75

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

LNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

