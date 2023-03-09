Analysts Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT at $476.10

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $439.20 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.62 and its 200 day moving average is $430.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

