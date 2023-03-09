Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 2,036

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,036 ($24.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.53) to GBX 2,200 ($26.46) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,200 ($26.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 505 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($28.55) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,416.43). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.9 %

About Burberry Group

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,499 ($30.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,364.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,066.34. The firm has a market cap of £9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,272.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,606 ($31.34).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

