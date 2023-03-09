Analysts’ New Coverage for March 9th (AAU, ABIO, AEMD, AHPI, ANPDY, BBU, BLCO, BTX, CBAY, CRGO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). Robert W. Baird issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

