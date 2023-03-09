Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $3.52 on Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $53.50 million and $1.67 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00016286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

