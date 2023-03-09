American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $174.83, but opened at $179.60. American Express shares last traded at $178.66, with a volume of 472,824 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

