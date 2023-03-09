American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

AEP opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

