Amaze World (AMZE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,825.91

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $38.86 million and $39,825.91 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00429529 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.29033300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.