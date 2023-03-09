Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 339.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Altimmune Stock Up 2.9 %

ALT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,202. The firm has a market cap of $560.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

