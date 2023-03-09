AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of AEAEW opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

