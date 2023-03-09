Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.95

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.95 ($24.41) and traded as high as €28.21 ($30.01). Alstom shares last traded at €28.16 ($29.96), with a volume of 1,140,102 shares trading hands.

ALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.99.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

