Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.2% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $138.80 million and $1.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.01332464 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012795 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031909 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.52 or 0.01681036 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

