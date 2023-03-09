Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Trading Down 1.0 %

ANCTF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

