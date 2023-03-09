Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $57.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023984 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,502,430 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,304,273 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

