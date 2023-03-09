Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.31 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $63.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00070622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023550 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,502,733 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,304,575 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.