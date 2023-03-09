Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $426.43. 87,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,513. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $443.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.