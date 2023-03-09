Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Super Micro Computer worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. 623,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.