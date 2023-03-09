Algert Global LLC Increases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.36% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

