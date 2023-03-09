Algert Global LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

RLJ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 217,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.