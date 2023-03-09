Algert Global LLC Acquires 72,816 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 269,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,573. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

