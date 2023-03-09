Algert Global LLC Acquires 67,949 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,506 shares of company stock worth $1,176,772 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.63. 35,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.